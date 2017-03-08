10 International Women’s Day Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Today, March 8, 2016, is International Women’s Day.

Source: Shutterstock

International Women’s Day was first celebrated in the United States on Feb. 28, 1909. It was created by the Socialist Party of America and was celebrated on this day every year until 1913. Starting in 1913, the event was moved to March 8 and it has remained there since.

International Women’s Day is designed to be a time when women across the world celebrate the “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.” It is also a day used by women to push for equal rights and bring attention to the matter.

“The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights,” Gloria Steinem a feminist journalist, told the official International Women’s Day website.