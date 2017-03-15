7 IPOs That Were Done the Right Way

Author William Cohan, who wrote House of Cards and Money and Power, is currently promoting his latest book, Why Wall Street Matters. As part of the book’s promotion he’s put out an article adapted from his new book telling all of us why we should appreciate Wall Street and what it does for the U.S. economy.

That’s rich coming from a guy who did mergers & acquisitions work on Wall Street for so many years but let’s assume he’s on the level for a moment and really wants us to care.

Should we?

Cohan uses the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) IPO from 1980 as his defense of Wall Street — after all, without the Wall Street bankers taking the future maker of iPhones public, there might not be an iPhone.

OK, Cohan doesn’t really make that assertion, but he does argue that the basic job of Wall Street is to raise capital for growing businesses through the initial public offering, and without the IPO, the world would be a duller place.

Perhaps in some romantic notion from bygone days that’s true, but the IPO, today, exists primarily to allow early investors to cash in their chips.

Take Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) for example.

Its recent IPO raised gross proceeds of $3.4 billion dollars but almost $1 billion of that went to selling shareholders instead of the company. Given the lock-up period expires in 150 days from the date of the prospectus (March 1), why not let the company keep the entire $3.4 billion (which it’s going to need if it ever wants to make a profit) in the true spirit of Wall Street?

There’s a right way to do an IPO and there’s a wrong way. Here are seven recent IPOs that have done it the right way.

