First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock: It’s All or Nothing Now

The past twelve months haven’t been easy ones for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) shareholders, which is to say, they’ve been downright miserable. FSLR stock is now down more than 50% since late-March of 2016. and is knocking on the door of new 52-week lows.

The superficial explanation is the obvious one — lackluster results from the company, and a disappointing 2017 solar power growth outlook from SEIA/GTM Research. The organization foresees total installations falling 10% this year compared to 2016’s tally.

Still, isn’t the usually profitable First Solar one of the better plays in the business, and isn’t the solar industry still growing? The answer to both question is “yes.” But until a huge bet the company has taken on even has a shot of paying off in 2018, FSLR could remain tough to hold onto.

Time for an Overhaul

Don’t sweat last quarter’s operating loss of $765.4 million … it wasn’t actually an operating loss. The company booked a one-time $729 million pre-tax charge to account for restructuring costs. It’s the reason for the charge, in fact, that could either make or break FSLR. The solar panel market isn’t complicated: Customers want smaller and more cost-effective panels, and they’ll buy from whoever gives them the best bang for their bucks.

For a time, that was First Solar. Given time and motivation, though, other solar businesses, such as Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ ) or SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR ) began to put pressure on First Solar’s aging Series 4 panel architecture.

Series 4 panels aren’t bad panels. The top-performing unit boasts efficiency of 17% … an impressive measure just two years ago. Even the less-efficient panels sport a reasonable efficiency reading of 15.3%. That’s just not enough today. Many of Canadian Solar’s panels boast more than 17% efficiency, and SunPower has eclipsed the 24% mark (albeit it at a noteworthy cost).

First Solar’s choices were limited: make a better product or be beaten by better competition. It chose the former.

