It’s the Best Time to Buy These REITs Since 2009

There hasn’t been a better time to buy real estate investment trusts (REITs) since July 2009. That was the last time this “simple signal” flashed B-U-Y.

Investors who bought on this signal then have enjoyed 223% returns since. And those gains didn’t require any fancy stock picking – just a one-click purchase of the Vanguard REIT Index Fund ( VNQ ).

The signal? VNQ itself paying 5%:

Highest REIT Yields Since the Financial Crisis



Most income hounds get it wrong. They pile into REITs when their yields are low because they are desperate for any positive income stream. That’s a bad idea because there are only two ways REITs can pay you:

With today’s dividend, and With tomorrow’s (hopefully higher) payout.

As with stocks in general, it’s usually a bad move to accept a lower-than-usual dividend today in hopes of future growth. That’s a sure way to guarantee underperformance.

A better strategy is buying stocks — especially REITs — when their yields are higher than usual. Over VNQ’s 11-year history, its price has tended to mirror its yield:

Buy VNQ When Yield is High



But Isn’t This Time Different in the REIT Market?

“First-level” investors – those who buy and sell on headlines – mistakenly believe that real estate investment trust (REIT) profits will suffer if rates rise…

