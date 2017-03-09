It’s Time To Sell The Classic American Stock: The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Even giants can fall in the stock market. History is full of companies once thought to be bulletproof that are now relegated to the dustbin of history.

Even the great Warren Buffett is not immune to economic forces.

Right now, Buffett’s third largest holding, the The Coca-Cola Co ( KO ) company is setting up for a sell-off.

Despite its size, dividends, past performance, and investor interest, Coca-Cola stock is not beyond entering a downward period.

And this could have wide-reaching implications. Not only is Coca-Cola a huge holding for the Oracle of Omaha, but it is also a major part of the majority of diversified stock portfolios and a Dow Jones Industrials component. This means that many giant index funds and ETFs are heavily invested in the stock.

But this is nothing to be afraid of. In fact, savvy investors can use the expected down period to profit handsomely on the short side.

How Can I Profit From Coke’s Decline?

The coolest thing about active trading is that money can always be made, whether the stock is going up or going down. Unlike the majority of buy-and-hold investors, the active investor does not care what direction the stock moves. The secret is to be on the right side of the move.

Every stock moves in a series of up and down moves. Even the largest, most influential Wall Street names can have extended periods of negative returns.

There a several primary ways you can profit from the decline of stock.

The first way is by shorting the shares. Shorting entails borrowing shares from your broker with the goal of selling them back to the broker at a lower price, thereby pocketing the difference. The borrowing aspect is all automated by your broker, making the process as easy as purchasing the stock.

Alternately, you can purchase put options on the stock. These types of options increase in value inversely to the value of the stock. In other words, puts increase in value as the price of the shares declines.

Finally, you can patiently wait for the decline to reverse and use this opportunity to purchase the shares at a better price.

