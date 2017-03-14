It’s Time To Use This Winning Trade On Apple Inc. Again (AAPL)

Earnings season is virtually over, and with 99% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting, results are a little better than expected. About two-thirds of companies beat analysts’ expectations, in line with the long-term average rate.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in about 4.9% higher than they were a year ago, the first time we’ve seen year-over-year growth in earnings for two consecutive quarters in two years.

It seems as if the earnings outlook should be bullish for the stock market based on the growth in EPS, but many analysts are warning that the market is overvalued.

Such warnings are often based on charts like the one below, which shows the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is higher than average.

This chart looks back at the past 10 years. Interestingly, to me, the P/E ratio reached its high in the first quarter of 2010, as the stock market was bottoming. Bears were arguing the market was overvalued when it was at the beginning of what would prove to be an extended bull market.

You could argue that the recession was an extraordinary time for the economy and no one could forecast what would happen next. The president, Congress, the Federal Reserve and regulators were all doing what they could to boost the economy.

I would argue those same sentiments apply to 2017. No one knows what will happen next on tax policy, regulation or even interest rate policy. Washington is in turmoil, and upcoming changes could boost earnings, which might make the current P/E ratio of 21.5 look like a bargain.

We know there is talk of a tax cut. Corporate rates could fall from 35% to 20% or even lower. These rumored changes are expected to happen by August, and I believe it will be retroactive to the beginning of the year. A tax cut of that magnitude would raise EPS sharply.

For now, analysts expect EPS of $131.28 for the companies in the S&P 500. To be conservative, we can assume the drastic reduction in taxes increases earnings by just 8%, an amount equal to about one-third the reduction in rates. This would boost earnings to $142 a share.

A decrease in regulatory costs could also increase company’s bottom lines…

