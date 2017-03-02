Investors were heading into Thursday’s morning’s quarterly report from JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ) with a (mostly) bullish mindset. As of Wednesday’s close, JD stock was up more than 20% just since the beginning of the year, largely putting an end to a disappointing 2015 and 2016.

Those buyers were right to be so bullish.

Solid fourth-quarter numbers sent JD.com shares up to the tune of 7% in Thursday’s premarket trading action … into new 52-week high territory. Not only does the move reward faithful JD stock holders, but with 38.7 million shares being held as short position (or roughly 6% of the entire float), Thursday morning’s good news bolsters the already-brewing possibility of a short-covering rally.

JD.com Earnings Recap

For the fourth fiscal quarter of its year ending on Dec. 31, JD turned $11.6 billion worth of revenue into an adjusted profit of 6 cents per share. Analysts were expecting JD.com to report a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $11.15 billion. The e-commerce player reported a loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $7.95 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The per-share figures mean little for JD.com. The organization faces exchange-rate volatility, has an ongoing buyback program of JD stock and often adds and subtracts pieces of itself — not to mention, it’s not terribly worried about profitability at this point. Instead, revenue is the key picture of health, and revenue was up a healthy 47% year-over-year. Gross merchandise volume sales, or GMV, grew 46%.

For the full year, JD.com was expected to report a full-year loss of only 1 cent per share and sales of $37.3 billion. It ended up with a top line of $37.5 billion, and turning it into a profit of 11 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 9 cents per share of JD stock, and a top line of $26.4 billion, in the prior year. GMV was up 44%, to $94.8 billion, for 2016.

Again, the per-share profit figures mean very little, a la Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in its early days. A more relevant figure, free cash flow, more than doubled to $2.25 billion for the company’s recently completed fiscal year.

CFO Sidney Huang commented:

“We’re delighted to report very strong top and bottom line growth for the quarter, and margins continued to benefit from the rapidly expanding scale of the JD.com platform. We remain committed to investing in technology and customer service to drive long-term sustainable growth across our established and emerging business areas.”

Shedding Dead Weight Gets JD Noticed

The company’s expansion-driven need for cash is soon to be partially met by a spinoff of its financial division, JD Finance.

The spinoff may server several purposes, not the least of which is raising cash while financial companies in China are firmly valued. Shedding JD Finance, however, will also allow the standalone unit to do things it wasn’t allowed to do when partially owned by overseas investors.

