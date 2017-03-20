Junk Bonds: It’s the Worst Time to Buy in Years

Since interest rates plummeted, investors have been forced to get yield from alternative sources, including junk bonds.

Back in 2007, an investor could get 4% from a certificate of deposit or even a high-interest savings account. The yield on the 10-year treasury note was 4.5%. And if more income was required, the stock market was awash in securities that yielded 6%, 8% … even 10%.

These days, the search for yield is much tougher. Stocks that used to pay 8% now may yield half of that. CDs and high-interest savings accounts barely keep up with inflation. And while bond yields have been marching steadily higher since Donald Trump was elected president, investors looking for yields surpassing 3% have to buy 30-year treasury bonds.

Junk bonds have become a popular income option in today’s market. The SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: JNK ) yields 6%, while the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYG ) throws off a still-generous 5.2%. Those are attractive income sources.

After all, junk bonds can be incredibly risky, as there’s good reason why junk debt yields more than investment-grade debt. But on the whole, junk debt actually has a low default rate. Thus, the yields on basket investments like JNK and HYG are safe — if investors can stomach the price fluctuations.

Even through the great recession of 2008-09, the vast majority of junk bonds continued to pay their obligations. Both HYG and JNK paid uninterrupted distributions to investors, with only a minimal impact. Thus, high-yield bonds should continue to provide investors a favorable income stream for years to come.

But I wouldn’t buy junk bonds right now.

Price Matters

Bonds have done something interesting since the November elections. Long-term Treasury bonds have fallen, sending yields higher. Junk debt has done the opposite. Both JNK and HYG are up 2%-3% (excluding distributions) since the first Tuesday in November, while long-term treasury bonds have fallen close to 10%.

There are a couple of explanations as to why this is happening.

One is Trump’s tax plan. While the details are far from being etched in stone. But if corporate taxes go down to 15%, it’ll suddenly make interest payments much more affordable, especially for weaker companies. In addition, Trump is viewed as pro-energy, and much of the energy sector’s debt is firmly in junk territory.

Ultimately, though, one factor should drive junk bonds.

