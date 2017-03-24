Keystone Pipeline Approval: 9 Things to Know Now

The Keystone Pipeline approval is here.

President Trump announced on Friday during a White House meeting that the approval of the line would be happening in order to achieve certain things. Here are nine things you should know about it:

The POTUS signed an executive order early into his presidency that would result in the Keystone Pipeline approval.

He expressed his excitement over the line as it will create thousands of jobs.

Canadian oil sands will hook up with U.S. refiners thanks to the move.

Former President Obama had banned the pipeline due to the fact that it will lower oil prices and hike carbon emissions.

The move is part of a broader effort by President Trump to spend $1 trillion in infrastructure over 10 years.

The Keystone Pipeline is one of many projects that the White House is looking to expedite, despite the fact that it faces resistance and projects such as this one sometimes take years to come to fruition.

The line would bring more than 800,000 barrels of heavy crude per day from Alberta to Nebraska.

Regulators have yet to approve the pipeline, which faces a series of hurdles before it can be in business.

Environmental groups have expressed that they will do everything in their power to fight the Keystone Pipeline’s approval, including protests, petitions and political pressures.

