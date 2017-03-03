Kroger Co (KR) Same-Store Winning Streak Ends, KR Stock Falls

Whether a company rises or falls after earnings has a lot to do with what people thought of it going into earnings. In the case of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ), people didn’t think much. Investors were hoping for earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue of $27.34 billion.

The pessimists knew something. Technically, the company beat top-line estimates with revenue of $27.6 billion, and just about matched bottom-line estimates with earnings of 53 cents per share, or $506 million.

But, KR stock fell anyway, hard. It closed trading on Mar. 2 at $30.67, down 4.34%, because same-store sales (from units open more than a year) fell 0.7%. Total profit was also down 9% from $556 million, or 57 cents per share, in 2015.

The company’s guidance for 2017 earnings was $2.21-$2.25 per share, meaning management expects to keep the current pace of earnings.

Here is why that didn’t satisfy the critics.

Kroger Is Losing the Race

As with J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ), Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ), Kroger is suffering from a hollowing-out of retailing’s middle class. All of these companies now have market caps that represent less than 40% of revenues.

As I wrote early this week, Kroger has more weapons to fight this hollowing-out than other companies. It has been deploying capital specifically to fight this, but KR’s main grocery business is so large that it is being sucked in anyway.

Last year, for instance, Kroger bought Modern HC Holdings, Inc., which operates a specialty pharmacy called ModernHEALTH, combining it with its Axium Pharmacy Holdings, bought in 2012. The goal has been to create an operation that can go toe-to-toe with outfits such as CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ).

Kroger also bought the parent of Mariano’s in Chicago, and more recently signed an agreement to gobble up Murray’s Cheeses, a specialty cheese chain based in lower Manhattan..

These are all high margin businesses. The trouble is that, as fast as these companies are growing, a small cut in same-store sales for the main Kroger chains keeps KR stock in its slough of despond.

What the pessimists don’t account for, though, is some of the other work Kroger is doing to maintain margins.

