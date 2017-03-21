Lollapalooza 2017: 4-Day Tickets Sell Out

Lollapalooza 2017 tickets have already sold out.

Along with Coachella, Lollapalooza has become one of the staples of music festivals in the U.S., featuring some of the greatest artists around the U.S. of the last 50 years. The festival includes punk, alternative rock, heavy metal, indie rock, hip hop, EDM and other popular genres.

Lollapalooza has existed since 1991, and it has taken off as a tour in multiple cities around the U.S., as well as Latin America. Tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, but they sold out within three hours as there were no tickets left by 12:45 p.m.

Those who bought general admission tickets paid $335 plus fees, while VIP ticket-holders shelled out $2,200 plus fees. Platinum ticket holders paid a whopping $4,200 plus fees, and there were also hotel packages that cover lodging at an extra fee.

The show has been famously been held in Chicago, or at least the original iteration of it. Lollapalooza 2017 will be no different as the summer show will take place over four days in Chicago’s Grant Park–June 3 through June 6.

One-day tickets are still up for grabs as these are expected to go public Wednesday at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will cost $120 plus fees, while VIP one-day tickets will be $650 plus fees, and platinum one-day tickets will go for $2,800 plus fees.

It is unclear who will perform at Lollapalooza 2017, but one band that is being rumored heavily is Muse, with Chance the Rapper not far behind them.