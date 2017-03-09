Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock Not Worth the Premium

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) soared after earnings on Mar 1. It beat analyst estimates with earnings of 86 cents per share, against 79 cents. LOW stock beat analyst estimates on revenue at $15.78 billion instead of $15.39 billion. It beat last year’s 1 cent of earnings and revenue of $13.24 by a country mile.

Our Tom Taulli expects the stock’s rally to continue. He likes the company’s ability to sell online as well as in stores, he likes the environment for home improvement, and he loves the $3.5 billion in share repurchases the company plans.

It’s true. Over the last year, the share count has dropped from 911 million to 866 million. Oh, the dividend was also raised to 35 cents per share from 28 cents last year.

But is Lowe’s really worth a premium price over stock in its arch-rival, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD )? Why are you paying 25% more for the same hamburger?

Growth vs. Size in LOW Stock



The rally in LOW stock has pushed the price-to-earnings ratio to 29.9. Home Depot is at 22.8. It’s not that you’re getting a fatter yield, either. Lowe’s shareholders are earnings 1.7% of the stock price on their dividends each year, against 2.4% for Home Depot.

Much of that premium is tied to growth rates. Home Depot sales are growing at about 5% per year. The great quarter gave Lowe’s a year-over-year growth rate of 19%.

The question is whether that is sustainable.

Lowe’s is reducing head count at its main offices. A new store staffing model should mean 2,400 fewer jobs overall. Lowe’s has 1,840 stores with plans to open 15-20 more each year, a growth rate of less than 2%.

As a regular user of both Home Depot and Lowe’s, I have a theory as to why LOW stock had a better Christmas quarter than Home Depot. It has to do with the merchandise mix. Lowe’s sells a lot of appliances. It sells a lot to consumers, while Home Depot sells more to contractors. And consumers are buying more at Christmas than contractors.

I suspect investors today are paying a premium price for performance that won’t be easy to replicate. That investment strategy often ends in tears.

Next Page