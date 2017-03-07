3 Reasons the Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock Rally Will Continue

On the heels of a standout earnings report last week, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) shares gained about 7%. It stood in stark contrast to many other retailers — like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) — that have struggled with the impact of e-commerce. Let’s face it, the mighty Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) continues to wreak havoc on brick-and-mortar operators.

But so far, Lowe’s has been immune. Then again, when it comes to home improvement, consumers still like to make a visit to a big-box location.

OK then, so what about Lowe’s stock now? Is there still room on the upside? Well, I think so. For the most part, the momentum looks sustainable for LOW stock. And here are three reasons to keep in mind:

Reason No. 1 for Lowe’s Stock: Positive Macro Environment

Again, the latest quarterly report shows that the company is on a nice growth path. Note that revenues jumped 19% to $15.78 billion and comparable sales rose by 5.1%. By comparison, the Street consensus was looking for revenues of $15.39 billion and comparable store sales of only 2.4%

A key to the strength is the positive fundamentals for the home improvement industry. After all, there has been a steady increase in real estate prices, which has encouraged more spending.

According to Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock: “Expected growth in the home improvement market is further support of the results of our fourth quarter consumer sentiment survey, which revealed that post election, homeowners have an increasingly favorable view of the national economy and their personal financial situations and we believe this trend will continue, as almost half of the homeowners we surveyed indicate that they are very likely to begin a home improvement project in the next six months, and more than half of homeowners believe that home values are rising and will continue to increase.”

