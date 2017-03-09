Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock: Love on a Battlefield

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) is a company women love that has become a battlefield for analysts.

Women do like the clothes, and are always ready to dish on where that started. But analysts either love it or hate it. They both seem to have good arguments on their side.

Lululemon, for those of you who believe no sport is worthwhile unless it includes some violence, is known for making yoga clothes. Its unique value proposition is that it controls its entire supply chain and only sells direct, allowing it to maximize margins on both the front end and the back end.

The company was founded in Vancouver by Chip Wilson who, since being forced out in a 2013 scandal, now makes a hobby out of criticizing the company, despite remaining its largest shareholder.

LULU Stock as a Down Dog

What’s not to like? Let our Tom Taulli list some things that make Lulu a down dog, which in yoga parlance is a pose where you have your hands on the ground but otherwise keep your weight on your legs. (This is harder than it sounds.)

Donald Trump’s tax policy could hit it with new taxes on its imported merchandise, he writes. The valuation of 31 times last year’s earnings is rich for his blood, in a world where Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ) sells at 13x. He’s also concerned about a growing trend to wearing jeans instead of form-fitting activewear.

Deutsche Bank sees limited upside in Lululemon and the technicians are worried about something called a “downward triangle,” which is not a yoga pose but a chart pattern indicating a stock is headed lower.

So you’re guessing it’s time to walk away, mindfully, from this stock, maybe in favor of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ), which sells at just 25 times earnings and offers a dividend as well.

Not so fast.

LULU Stock as an Up Dog

A backbend done from the ground, with your arms extended, is called an up dog. The consensus analyst rating for LULU stock today is a buy.

Vetr, RBC and William Blair are all pounding the table for the stock, raising their estimates for earnings and seeing improved margins ahead.

