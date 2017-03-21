Embrace Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock’s Volatility

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) upped its fourth-quarter 2016 guidance on Jan. 9; since then, LULU stock has actually lost over 7%, rather than gain on the news.

LULU is a tough stock to get a handle on. One minute investors are all doom and gloom about the company’s future and the next minute they’re singing its praises. It’s certainly got pretty wide high-low price spreads.

In the past five fiscal years, LULU stock, as you’ll see in the table below, had an average annual spread of $29.45. By comparison, VF Corp (NYSE: VFC ), a competitor to LULU through its Lucy athleisure brand, had a $15.34 spread in fiscal 2016 and $16.23 in fiscal 2015. It’s not nearly as volatile, despite a business that has been affected by the department store decline.

Lululemon High-Low Price Spreads 2012-2016

Fiscal Year High Low Spread 2016 $81.81 $54.00 $27.81 2015 $69.77 $44.09 $25.68 2014 $67.48 $37.25 $30.23 2013 $82.28 $45.68 $36.60 2012 $80.30 $53.35 $26.95

Rather than run away from Lululemon stock because it is so volatile, learn to embrace this volatility for your own gains.

In mid-February, technical analysis guru Tyler Craig provided InvestorPlace readers with an options trade that would generate a $110 profit for every bull put spread option acquired at that time with a March 18 expiry.

Craig recommended this bet as a way for investors to benefit should LULU shares continue to decline — down $5 in the first six weeks of the year after gaining 30% in December on good Q3 2016 results — without risking too much if LULU stock turned higher.

With the options ready to expire at the end of the week and LULU not announcing Q4 earnings until March 30, it looks as though his bet’s going to play out.

He’s talking about options; I’m talking about buy-and-hold.

For those who believe in Lululemon and LULU stock, as I do, you need to buy when things are bleakest because that’s when you can best take advantage of the market volatility.

Last September, LULU delivered very respectable Q2 2016 earnings, but those in the media chose to ignore all the good news and instead focus on the company’s so-called “soft” guidance for the remainder of the year.

