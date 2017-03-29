Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Is Moving Higher Today

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL ) stock was up on Wednesday following positive reports.

One of the positive reports is that Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEMKT: LTS ) increased its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc during the fourth quarter of 2016. It now holds 8,269 shares of LL stock, which is a 48.5% increase over its previous stake.

This means that Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services bought an additional 2,700 shares of LL stock during the fourth quarter of the year. As of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc most recent SEC filing, LTS’ stake in LL is worth $130,000, reports Petro Global News 24.

A recent report also shows that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a gross margin ratio of 0.621874. This is a positive sign for the company. The data from the report comes from University of Rochester professor Robert Novy-Marx, Searcy News Sentinel notes.

Huron Report is also reporting that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is moving in large amounts today. Roughly 471,921 shares have traded. It also notes that LL stock has been up since August. Specifically, the stock is outperforming the S&P500 by 6.45% and still has upward momentum.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will release its next earnings report on May 9, 2016. Wall Street is expecting the company to report losses per share of 19 cents for the quarter. LL’s losses per share from the same time in the year prior was $1.20.

LL stock was up 5% as of Wednesday afternoon, and is up 24% year-to-date.