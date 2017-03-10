MAC Cosmetics Is Finally Coming to Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) is going to start selling MAC Cosmetics products in its stores.

Before MAC Cosmetics products make their way to Ulta Beauty Inc store shelves, they will first show up online. The beauty merchandise will start showing up on ULTA’s website in May. It will then make its debut in the company’s psychical retail locations the following month.

When MAC Cosmetics products launch at psychical retail stores in June, they will be limited to only a few locations. However, the company says that it plans to expand out and sell its products in over 100 ULTA stores by the end of the year.

MAC Cosmetics won’t take up a large portion of Ulta Beauty Inc’s physical retail locations. Instead, the products will be limited to 200 square feet in each store. This will only allow it to offer 600 different items, which only makes up about 45% of its merchandise.

“This is a great opportunity to bring MAC on stream to a whole new audience,” Karen Buglisi Weiler, Mac Cosmetics’ global brand president, told WWD. “In my mind, there’s maybe a customer who shops at Ulta, but has never walked into a MAC store.”

MAC Cosmetics also announced the news via its account on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Instagram. The company told its followers that they can start expecting its products to show up at Ulta Beauty Inc stores this spring.

The announcement on Instagram includes a short GIF that reads “Best. News. Ever. Mac at Ulta”. You can check it out for yourself by following this link.