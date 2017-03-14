Here Are Some March Madness Predictions for 2017

What are some of your March Madness predictions in a year where many of your classic finalists have a good chance of winning it all?

There are plenty of teams that have a great chance of making the final four this year, and even going all the way, but no one can agree on a clear winner, runner up, or even a clear final four. The 2017 edition of the tournament is one of the most difficult to call due to the high level of competitiveness this year.

The NCAA basketball tournament has become a league of its own over the years, garnering as much attention as the NFL and MLB playoffs, as well as the NCAA college football championship.

There’s a number of teams that we consider have a good chance of making the final four, including Arizona, Gonzaga, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Kansas, UCLA, West Virginia, Oregon, Villanova, Kentucky and a couple others, according to ESPN experts.

We believe the final four will ultimately consist of Gonzaga, Duke, North Carolina and Villanova. Two close match-ups will follow, and Duke and North Carolina will ultimately come out on top.

Finally, Duke will triumph over North Carolina by a small margin, marking one of the most intense games in March Madness history.

Who are your picks to make the Final Four and go all the way?