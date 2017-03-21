McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) to Expand ‘Fresh Beef’ Tests

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is making a major overhaul in the way it prepares and serves food in certain places of the South.

The fast food giant has long-built its reputation on the fact that it has had frozen beef patties to ensure the safety and freshness of its foods. Additionally, the company ensures that its customers get their food as fast as they can, and this is quite easy to do with frozen patties with preservatives.

However, millennials are demanding healthier and healthier foods from restaurants, even fast food locales such as McDonald’s. This has resulted in fresher products from its competitors.

The burger joint appears to finally be up to speed with other restaurants as it has been testing fresh beef patties that have never been frozen in more than 80 restaurants in Oklahoma and North Texas.

Now, 328 locations in North Texas — in the Dallas/Fort Worth area — will include tests for serving fresh beef patties that have never been frozen before. As great as this move sounds, some are skeptical of how well it will work.

It is clear that McDonald’s means well as having fresher patties will result in tastier, juicier meat of a higher quality that will appeal to millions. However, there are safety concerns surrounding this move as the room for error is bigger considering how easy it is for these patties to go bad and result in digestive issues for those who consume it.

