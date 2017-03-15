McDonald’s Mobile Order & Pay Launches in Select Markets

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is testing its Mobile Order & Pay concept in several markets.

The fast food giant is finally getting up to speed with a concept that many restaurants have been rolling out in recent years. The idea consists of ordering your Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and Chocolate Sundae (or whatever suits your fancy) ahead of time.

You can use your phone to place an order, which will then be ready by the time you show up to pick it up in person, either inside a McDonald’s location or using the drive-thru.

Desperate means call for desperate measures and the burger chain has seen its traffic decline for four straight years. “We can’t impact the speed or the quality of our food,” Jim Sappington, McDonald’s executive vice president of operations, digital and technology told Reuters.

Timing is key with this experience as ordering food ahead of time will be useless if your fries are cold by the time that you get them, Sappington adds. He added that the company’s focus is to make the experience better overall.

The chain would rather make sure that it is executing this idea right over being the first to add a Mobile Order & Pay functionality on your smart devices.

It is still unclear if McDonald’s will eventually add a delivery option, which the restaurant has resisted doing for years now.

MCD shares grew 0.2% on the news.