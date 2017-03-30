McDonald’s Quarter Pounders Switching to Fresh Beef

We live in a time when even McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is looking to offer fresher and organic products.

The fast-food chain is bending over backwards to appease its customer base, which depends more and more on eating food that is good for you, as well as food that has great taste. Now, McDonald’s will sell Quarter Pounders that come with fresh beef.

This move means that the patties will never be frozen as they will arrive fresh to make on that same day. The move seems quite difficult to fathom for a company of McDonald’s size due to the fact that fresher food can sometimes go bad faster, creating the potential for a catastrophic health hazard.

“By no means are we done. This is a first step,” said McDonald’s USA president Chris Kempczinski. The comment implies that we will soon have Big Macs and Double Cheeseburgers that come equipped with fresh beef.

The items that will be fresh in their patties include the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers.

Fresh patties also take less time to cook than frozen ones due to the fact that they heat up faster and they don’t have to defrost at all beforehand.

MCD stock is up 0.3% Thursday.