McDonald’s Twitter Account Hacked With Anti-Trump Tweet

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) claims that its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account was hacked following the posting of an anti-Trump Tweet.

The Tweet was sent out by McDonald’s Corporation’s Twitter account early Thursday. It said that President Donald Trump is a “disgusting excuse for a president” and that it would be better to have former President Barack Obama back in the White House. It also told Trump that he has “tiny hands”.

The Twitter post got over 1,000 Retweets and Likes before it was removed by McDonald’s Corporation. MCD followed the post with its own Tweet telling followers that it had regained control of its accounts. It also said it is investigating the hack.

President Trump didn’t respond to the Tweet that was sent out by McDonald’s Corporation today. However, the MCD Tweet was specifically targeted at his personal account. The president has a record of using Twitter to respond to criticism from opponents and praise those that support him, reports Bloomberg.

McDonald’s Corporation was quick to remove the anti-Trump Tweet from its Twitter account. The post went up at 9:16 a.m. Eastern Time and was taken down about 20 minutes later.

The anti-Trump Tweet from McDonald’s Corporation’s account comes just one day after Twitter was the target of a large hack. The hack used third-party app Twitter Counter to take control of several accounts. The accounts were Tweeting out pro-Turkish messages and included Nazi imagery. The hack was likely in response to the national elections in the Netherlands on Wednesday.