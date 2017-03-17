Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Still Has More Room to Run

Without a doubt, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) was one of the revelations of the markets last year. Micron stock blasted naysayers with a blistering 53% return. That went a long way in eliminating the foul taste of 2015, when MU hemorrhaged 59% of equity value. Better yet, the momentum is still strong.

Year-to-date, Micron stock is looking at an 18% return. If it can maintain this rate, it will easily pull a repeat of 2016’s incredible run.

Of course, that’s a big if, but the fundamentals are supportive. As InvestorPlace writer and IPO playbook editor Tom Taulli notes, the “biggest driver for MU is the supply-and-demand situation.” The excess supply of computer chips that killed sales for semiconductors in recent years has eased considerably.

Also, the competitive environment for Micron stock is quite favorable. Only a handful of rivals directly impede MU stock, including Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and SK Hynix Inc (OTCMKTS: HXSCL ). Unlike old western movies, this town is more than big enough for all of them, at least for now.

The question now is, when the next big headwind comes storming in, will Micron stock be ready? More pointedly, will investors stay patient enough to find out?

Lingering Doubts Exist for Micron stock

As great as the MU stock rally was last year, it doesn’t completely erase the misery of 2015. A 59% loss in the markets requires a 144% profit to breakeven. The quick math works out like this: 100% ÷ (100% – 59%).

As mentioned before, Micron stock managed 53% in 2016, which is obviously well off the breakeven point. This math exercise also demonstrates the significance of money management, especially for volatile investments.



Furthermore, even with last year's victory, MU stock is behind for the decade in terms of annual returns.

In the last seven years, Micron stock has three good years, but four bad years. Now the average haul is a very encouraging 32%. Still, investors have had to go on a ride to get their share of the glory. What bulls and bears can agree on is that MU stock is not a stock for the squeamish.

Finally, a split dynamic in the derivatives market has left semiconductor traders on tenuous ground. Short interest increased for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT ) and especially Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM ). It decreased for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ), and Micron stock.

On paper, MU looks like a crapshoot. However, that doesn’t mean it will stay that way.

