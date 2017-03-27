Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Without All the Risk

There’s good reasons to be bullishly optimistic on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) these days. But for investors, there’s less reason to be exposed to unnecessary risks both off and on the Microsoft stock price chart. The good news is you don’t have to be. Let me explain.

MSFT stock may not be the go-go growth stock it was back when dial-up internet services and Socks.com were still vying for investors’ attention. But that’s not entirely bad news for Microsoft investors.

For a company still somewhat synonymous with the ubiquitous Windows OS and PC market, great strides beyond those legacy businesses have been made — strides which, overall, continue to bode well for Microsoft stock.

Where Microsoft Stands

The fact is, Microsoft has captured strong market share and is enjoying robust growth in budding markets such as the cloud, artificial intelligence and augmented reality which should support the company’s reboot for the next quarter of a century and beyond.

Some of the solid rebuild has been organic and under the stewardship of Microsoft’s well-respected CEO Satya Nadella and whose “Mobile First, Cloud First” philosophy and technological vision is a major driver.

There have also been smart acquisitions and alliances which should benefit MSFT stock investors going forward. For one, last year’s $26 billion buyout of LinkedIn gives Microsoft access to the world’s most dominant player in the business networking space.

With LinkedIn’s membership nearing a half-billion users and Microsoft integrating the service into its Dynamics CRM platform, the impact should ensure more growth in this market and act as yet another support for Microsoft stock and its shareholders.

More recently, last week it was officially announced Microsoft and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) will collaborate in this market and one increasingly reliant on the use of artificial intelligence for stronger productivity.

The partnership integrates Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Manager to this end. Customers can now better manipulate information and obtain stronger client outcomes. As standalone platforms, this wasn’t possible earlier and should help Microsoft compete against business rivals Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Bottom line, Microsoft stock continues to look quite promising for delivering shareholder value beyond healthy stock buybacks and dependable dividend payouts as the reboot of Microsoft 2.0 continues to offer growth opportunities off the chart.

