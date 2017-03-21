Why the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Comeback Is Just Beginning

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has gotten some of its moxie back. Granted, the growth is nowhere near the pace of the glory years of the 1980s and 1990s. But then again, the shareholder returns have been impressive. During the last 5 years, Microsoft stock has logged a gain of nearly 100%. By comparison, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) has a loss of 13% and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) lost about 11%.

But it does seem like the opportunity may be mostly gone for Microsoft stock. Let’s face it, the valuation is far from cheap.

Consider that the price-to-earnings ratio is about 30X and MSFT stock is near an all-time high. Yet, I think there remains more upside. The fact is that Microsoft stock is a great way to play the cloud megatrend, which is likely to see growth for many years.

Why MSFT Stock Is a Good Bet

This technology has many benefits that are just too critical to ignore, such as the ability for real-time analytics, better integration with other systems and seamless updates. The business model is also fairly predictable, since it is based on ongoing subscriptions.

According to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Cloud Chief Diane Greene, only about 5% of the world’s data is in the cloud. She thinks that ultimately the market could hit a stunning $1 trillion.

But there is another important driver: In today’s world, just about all companies need a strong digital presence to be successful. Simply put, customers have come to expect that they should go to a site or app – and quickly get what they want.

So to provide this service, companies will need to rely on cloud services. And for now, the two main players include MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

But Microsoft stock may be in the best position. The company has a trusted global brand, a massive global infrastructure, a network of millions of developers as well as thousands of partners and a wide assortment of enterprise software products. Oh, and there is a massive customer base that uses productivity apps like Office.

Such advantages are extremely tough to replicate.

