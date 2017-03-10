Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Is More Expensive Than Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

It’s not by much, but it’s there. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), the parent of Google, was valued at 30.35 times last year’s earnings as the market opened March 10. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), the parent of Windows, was valued at 30.48 times earnings.

Seen solely through the prism of financial reports, this makes no sense. Microsoft revenue for its fiscal 2016 was its lowest in three years. Alphabet’s margins remain superior and its top line was up 20% in 2016 — “The Google” recorded more revenues than “Mister Softy” for its most recent fiscal year.

Why all the investor love for MSFT stock?

Credit the transformation engineered by CEO Satya Nadella, and a new enterprise buying cycle. Simply put, the cloud is where the action is, and Microsoft has essentially become International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ), the default choice for running cloud applications.

Cloud App Dominance

Enterprises — that is large businesses, governments and institutions — are finally moving to the cloud in the form of cloud applications. These include software used for collaboration, marketing, planning, human resources, and for information management.

The importance of this market, and its potential, can be seen in the recent action of IBM. Its revenues and margins improved dramatically during its most recent quarter, and the stock has risen 28% over the last year. IBM’s price-to-earnings metric is still in the mid-teens, but if it can keep the top-line momentum growing when it reports next month, it could be a buy.

Synergy Research writes this week, however, that Microsoft is leading the enterprise application charge. They are a leader in half the niches identified by the research company, the only cloud software firm identified in more than one area.

The one area where GOOGL is even competitive, writes Synergy, is cloud collaboration, shared office applications like Microsoft Office 365 and, on Google’s side, the G Suite. Microsoft took the overall market lead in the second quarter of last year and has not looked back.

You can start to see the turn in the last few quarterly reports. MSFT revenues of $24.09 billion were up nearly 20% from the previous quarter’s $20.45 billion, and more than 20% of that money hit the net income line. Alphabet had more revenue, $26.06 billion, but slightly less of that money fell to net income.

Remember: What matters with stocks isn’t what you did, but what you’re doing, and what you can be expected to do. Expectations for MSFT stock are suddenly sky-high. Thus Microsoft’s earnings are worth more.

