Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Needs an Innovative Edge

While stock in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has been on fire since the start of the year, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares seem becalmed. MSFT stock is up 6%, adding about $25 billion to its market cap, but that gain not only trails its tech rivals, as the NASDAQ average is up 9.56%.

How bad is it? It’s so bad that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is threatening to overtake Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the world’s richest man. He’s just $10 billion behind after trade closed Mar 29.

This is not down to any complacency on the part of CEO Satya Nadella and his team. If anything, they’re moving faster than ever. But Microsoft’s days as a monopolist are over. Its products must all earn their way. They’re all facing competition in the marketplace. A person or even a company can live without MSFT, and while the company may see this as liberating, some investors are treating it as a reason to worry.

MSFT Stock: A Gaming Competitor

For example, Microsoft investors should be bullish at its efforts in gaming, but there is plenty of competition.

Gaming is where developers, and customers, are pushing the envelope on PC performance. People will spend a lot more for a game machine than for any other type of console device. MSFT stock is in the middle of it.

The latest version of Windows 10, called Creators Update, will feature lots of new gaming features when it launches April 11, but it’s not the revolution the company promised when they announced it last fall.

Microsoft stock got into gaming through the Xbox console. The latest version brought in $9.1 billion last year and holds 26% of the market. But it’s not No.1, as that honor goes to Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) and its PlayStation 4. Nor is it the hottest new console. That’s the Nintendo Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch.

MSFT has launched its own game streaming service, Beam Streaming, but that must compete with Amazon’s market-leading Twitch service. Game delivery is a niche controlled by privately-held Steam, founded by former Microsoft employees in 1996 and now majority-owned by Gabe Newell.

Still, there is ample room for growth in gaming, and Microsoft alone has a position in every important niche.

Microsoft Stock’s New Hope: Azure

Nadella made his name at Microsoft building Azure, the company’s cloud business. His strategy has been to put all of MSFT’s offerings into Azure, to offer its software directly to users through Azure, and to use cloud-based applications to dominate the enterprise market.

He can argue that it’s working. Microsoft’s revenue from Azure-fed businesses, which now includes Office 365, is $14 billion, and Azure should deliver $2.5 billion in hosting revenue all by itself.

While Amazon dominates the cloud infrastructure market with a share of over 80%, what investors focus on is the growing competition between Azure and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), which some analysts think Google will win. That would be a disaster for Microsoft stock.

Office 365 faces growing competition from Google’s G Suite, and that in turn means growing competition for PCs from Google Chromebooks, which are especially gaining share in education because they’re cheaper, with more of their functions online.

Nothing comes easy anymore.

