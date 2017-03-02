Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Is Worth About $100 Billion Too Much

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock continues to trade just off all-time highs, with its market capitalization now at $500 billion. I continue to be surprised at the strength shown by Microsoft stock. MSFT stock has risen roughly 150% in just four years — despite little movement in profits. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.78 in fiscal 2012 and only a penny more, at $2.79, in fiscal 2016.

Admittedly, there are some reasons for the increase in the Microsoft stock price. Both investors and customers are high on the Azure cloud platform. The Surface product line shows significant promise. And CEO Satya Nadella has received top marks from analysts and shareholders.

There’s a real case that the “new” Microsoft is different from the “old” Microsoft, which has been to the benefit of MSFT stock. Earnings growth should return: Wall Street consensus estimates forecast a 7% increase in FY17 per-share earnings and 9% the following fiscal year.

But even that doesn’t seem enough to keep Microsoft stock above $60. MSFT is valued at almost 22 times FY17 earnings, a multiple that implies consistent growth. Meanwhile, Windows and legacy Office products are declining and most of the new initiatives cannibalize existing sales, in at least some manner.

Microsoft obviously isn’t going to collapse, and long-awaited earnings growth may just be at hand. But more modest growth expectations seem to support a share price closer to $50 than to $60.

Growth Drivers Simply Aren’t That Big

All the bullish talk surrounding Microsoft stock seems to focus on the Azure cloud offering and the Surface line. But those two categories aren’t major drivers here: combined, they drive less than 10% of total sales (Azure is estimated to bring in around $2.5 billion.)

To be sure, cloud as a whole is a bigger part of MSFT revenue. The company is looking for a $20 billion run rate in commercial cloud in FY18, which would imply more than 20% of total sales coming from the cloud. Surface is a great product and a Surface Phone could — finally — get Microsoft a consistent presence in the smartphone space.

All told, I can see the reason for some optimism regarding the two growth drivers. But not too much, considering that growth in both categories has some drawbacks.

Taking Revenue From Elsewhere

The other issue with counting on Azure and Surface, beyond their relatively small contribution, is that growth in both categories is coming from the existing revenue base. The $20 billion commercial cloud figure sounds great — but that growth is coming largely from Office 365 and Azure. Revenue from those products isn’t new to Microsoft; much of it is coming from legacy, disk-based Office customers and/or existing SQL buyers.

