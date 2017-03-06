Monday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are pointed lower this morning, as hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve clashes with geopolitical concerns rising from a North Korean missile test over the weekend. A growing chorus on Wall Street remains concerns that markets have risen too far too fast, and that a correction is due, which could be kicked off by a rate hike at the coming Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have dipped 0.12%, while S&P 500 futures are down 0.23% and Nasdaq-100 futures are off 0.16%.

On the options front, Friday’s session saw volume return to normal levels for the week. Roughly 15.7 million calls and 14.1 million puts changed hands. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio arrived at 0.70, with the 10-day moving average rising to 0.63.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, increased expectations for a Fed rate hike bolstered call option activity for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) on Friday, while Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) calls were in focus following the latest data on Apple Watch sales. Finally, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) saw call options volume falter alongside the shares amid a flurry of unfavorable Ryzen reviews.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Higher interest rates mean higher revenue for Bank of America, and investors are expecting the Fed to hike rates once more in March. According to fed fund futures, as tracked by CME Group, the market is pricing in a 79.7% chance of a 0.75 to 1.00 point hike in the Federal Reserve’s key lending rate. Another rate hike could mean billions more in revenue for Bank of America from its investing and loan issuing units.

Following Fed Chair Yellen’s statement on Friday that a March rate hike was “likely appropriate,” options traders once again flooded BAC stock with call options. Total volume ballooned to more than 1.1 million contracts, with calls snapping up 68% of the day’s take.

What’s more, the March put/call open interest ratio has declined steadily during the past several weeks, falling to a bullish perch of 0.48 on Friday. In other words, call options now more than double put options among all contracts set to expire at the close of trading next Friday — i.e. those most affected by any potential Fed rate hike on March 15.

