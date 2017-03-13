Monday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Snap Inc (SNAP) and Altria Group Inc (MO)

U.S. stock futures are stuck around even this morning, as Wall Street remains cautious ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Fed fund futures are pricing in an 88.6% chance of a 0.75 to 1.0 rate hike this week, according to data from CME Group. Meanwhile, gold and silver prices are on the rise amid a safe-haven bid heading into the rate hike, and oil prices are sliding following the eighth weekly rise in active U.S. rigs.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.04% and Nasdaq-100 futures are up 0.02%.

On the options front, volume arrived just above average on Friday, with about 16.7 million calls and 14.1 million puts changing hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to 0.57, dragging the 10-day moving average lower to 0.62.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) continued to draw heavy call volume ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting and a widely expected March rate hike. Elsewhere, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) began trading options on Friday, and SNAP options traders don’t appear very optimistic about the social media upstarts prospects. Finally, Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO ) calls surged ahead of today’s ex-dividend date, but with the shares trading near 52-week highs, dividend capture may not be the only reason for bullish activity.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

With more than a month under its belt, the FOMC rate-hike play on BAC stock may be long in the tooth at this point, but that hasn’t stopped options traders from speculating on potential upside for Bank of America stock.

On Friday, BAC stock saw volume top one million contracts amid a session filled with exchange-traded fund (ETF) activity. It makes sense, as BAC has become the bellwether for the financial sector, and is poised to benefit the most among its peers from a bump in the Fed’s overnight lending rate.

It should come as no surprise, then, that bullish calls made up 74% of Friday’s activity, and BAC traders should expect to see more call volume heading into the Fed’s policy statement on Wednesday afternoon. That said, options traders are playing the rate hike close to the vest, with peak March call open interest of 156,000 contracts resting at the in-the-money $25 strike. Above that, there are roughly 90,000 contracts at the $26 strike and 95,000 calls open at the March $27 strike.

With the overall market nervous about elevated stock prices, BAC traders should be wary of potential sell-on-the-news profit taking following a Fed rate hike.

