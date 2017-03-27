Monday’s Vital Data: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are falling sharply this morning, as the Trump-trade is finally beginning to unwind. With the failure of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) repeal last week, Wall Street is beginning to have serious doubts about President Donald Trump’s ability to push through his more ambitious campaign promises, such as corporate tax cuts and deregulation.

The major market indices are in full retreat this morning, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.64%, of 132 points, while S&P 500 futures have plunged 0.79% and Nasdaq-100 futures have ripped 0.71% lower so far.

On the options front, volume arrived just above average on Friday, with about 15.3 million calls and 16.7 million puts changing hands, as put volume gained favor ahead of the weekend. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio came in at 0.69, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.67.

Driving Friday’s options volume, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) drew heavy call volume after the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw divided options activity Friday, but could see a lift in calls today following a Vetr upgrade. Finally, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk tweeted about everything under the sun on Friday, including a new Model 3 video, the new Model Y, and Tesla’s new solar roof.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Semiconductor stocks have been hot recently, and Micron solidified its position in the marketplace with its second-quarter report on Thursday evening.

Micron said it earned 90 cents per share on revenue of $4.65 billion, topping expectations for 80 cents per share on sales of $4.6 billion. MU stock roared nearly 7.5% higher on the news, flirting with round-number resistance near $30 on Friday.

As a result, MU options traders flooded the shares with call activity. Total volume rose to 1.1 million contracts — a near-term high for the shares — while calls snapped up 76% of the day’s take. Looking out to the April series, the put/call open interest ratio has fallen to a perch of 0.62, as calls are added at a faster rate than puts for options set to expire within the next month. Peak call OI for the series currently numbers roughly 56,000 contracts at the deep in-the-money $25 strike, though OI is building at the $30 strike, where more than 20,000 contracts now reside.

Next Page