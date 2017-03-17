What Are the Three New Monopoly Pieces?

There are three new Monopoly pieces taking center stage in everyone’s favorite Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS ) game.

The board game is one of the most popular of all time as it has remained relevant for more than 80 years (it was released in 1935). However, some aspects of Monopoly’s popularity have waned due to the rise of the digital age, with video games and smartphone apps.

Hasbro believes that part of the game’s loss in popularity has to do with some outdated elements, despite the game’s overall enjoyment. Namely, the appearance of the game needs to be constantly updated in order to grab the attention of younger generations.

Three classic Monopoly pieces are being replaced with three new ones, as the thimble, the boot and the wheelbarrow have enjoyed their last dance. Replacing them will be the T-Rex, the rubbery ducky and the penguin.

In addition to these three new pieces, the other items that will remain as usable avatars in Monopoly include the Scottie dog, the top hat, car, battleship, cat and the three new ones.

Three years ago, Monopoly made a change as well as the iron was dropped, and the cat was unveiled as the new token.

What other tokens do you think would make good Monopoly pieces? A Trump head?

