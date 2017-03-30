Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock Dips on Hydro Delay

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST ) stock took a hit on Thursday as the company faces a Hydro shortage.

Hydro is essentially a caffeinated version of a replenishing drink, designed with electrolytes and other ingredients that are supposed to make you feel refreshed after a workout or a strenuous activity, while also adding a kick of energy on top of that.

Monster was expected to launch the drink soon, but the coming two months or so will be rough on the company as its release will be delayed. In fact, Hydro may not arrive for another 90 days at the most.

The move is especially concerning because we are in the thick of spring, and quickly approaching the summer. It would be a hard pill to swallow for Monster if the company was not in the mix of the beverage giants selling mass amounts of energy drinks to its consumers.

Additionally, analysts are concerned about the growth (or lack thereof) of soft beverages as this appears to be a trend on the decline. Many are turning to healthier alternatives with less sugar, carbonation and artificial ingredients.

This is the healthiest that the company has been — or strived to be — in a while, and this trend is also seen in the rise of high-quality items at fast food chains as well.

MNST shares fell 2.1% during regular trading hours Thursday.