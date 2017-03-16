Mortgage Rates Jump for Second Straight Week

Mortgage rates have risen for the second straight week.

It’s a difficult time to be a homeowner as the rate you pay to pay back your mortgage will cost you more money moving forward. Those on a fixed 30-year mortgage will now have to pay 4.30%, which is nine points higher than what it was earlier this week.

Additionally, the fixed 15-year mortgage averaged 3.50%, which is eight points higher than the 3.42% previously posted. The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage came in at an average of 3.28%, marking a five-point increase over the week.

Obtaining mortgage loans are another subject as these figures do not include this element of paying mortgages. The 10-year Treasury yield remained flat throughout the course of the week.

Despite the rise, the 30-year fixed mortgage rates are significantly lower than they were during the last week of 2016. This information is based on a survey conducted by Freddie’s that was announced on Wednesday.

“Increasing inflation, continued gains in the labor market and the Fed’s intentions for further rate increases—all three will keep pushing mortgage rates up this year,” the company said in a release.

This fact raises questions regarding how much of this surge of mortgage rates has to do with the Obama administration’s work versus what the new POTUS has brought to the table since entering office.