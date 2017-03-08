Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Looks Overbought. It Isn’t.

Few names in the markets have almost universal appeal. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is one of them. Sure, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) products have more appeal, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is more popular and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is more engaging, but let’s give credit where credit is due. Most of us have grown up with Microsoft programs, and we continue to use them frequently to this day.

Source: Shutterstock

Of course, emotional sentiment only goes so far. To prove its relevance in a changing world, Microsoft must deliver the goods. For most of this decade, the results for Microsoft stock have been fantastic.

We’re talking five out of seven years in the black, with an average annual profit of nearly 14%. In addition, MSFT stock has enjoyed four consecutive years of double-digit growth.

I don’t care how many caveats you can mention about the proverbial old dog … that’s a trick that’s tough to master at any age. Seemingly, the change at the top of the Microsoft war room, from Steve Ballmer to Satya Nadella, is working wonders. Most importantly, the willingness to aggressively push into new territory is encouraging for potential Microsoft shareholders.

InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth took this confidence further by declaring that MSFT stock will hit $80 this year. Is this wishful thinking, or is there more to this than mere bravado?

Challenges Facing MSFT stock

First things first — I admire the guts Ashworth displayed. That’s putting yourself out there and giving clarity to your point of view. It’s something I wish I could see in Washington, but that’s a whole different ballgame.

With MSFT stock specifically, the bullish argument is an easy one, but so is the cautious approach. Shares have soared despite the wave of competition in the consumer tech sector. InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin speaks for a lot of people when he wrote, “I continue to be surprised at the strength shown by Microsoft stock. MSFT stock has risen roughly 150% in just four years — despite little movement in profits.”

The lack of fundamental growth is even more perplexing when you consider Microsoft’s position within the fierce environment. The company is either lagging, or is getting challenged by rising up-and-comers. Martin writes:

“For Office 365, Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA ) is challenging Excel — and 27% revenue growth in 2016 suggests DATA is taking share from MSFT. Behemoths like Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) and many others are in the cloud space. Microsoft’s Dynamics CRM product is a distant second to salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM ).”

A huge concern for those trading MSFT stock is the market capitalization. I’m not a fan of focusing on any one metric. Still, with its equity valued at half a trillion dollars, you have to take a step back. Is Microsoft stock really worth that much?



Click to Enlarge Keep in mind that despite four consecutive years of double-digit growth, the magnitude has also declined. The first strike was 39.5% in 2013, followed by performances of 28.4%, 21.9% and 16.5%.

