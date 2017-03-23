MU Stock Soars on Big Q2 Beat

Going into today’s earnings report, expectations for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) were sky high. A 13.5% increase in the stock’s price since the last earnings report in December had brought the market cap up to $29.7 billion, not bad for a company with $12.4 billion in fiscal 2016 revenue that lost $276 million, 27 cents per share.

But the market for computer chip memory has always been volatile. Last year’s bust can become this year’s boom.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 80 cents per share, with revenue of $4.6 billion, 59% more than a year ago and up 15% from the last quarter. The “whisper number” was even higher, looking for earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

If Micron’s news is good, Jim Cramer added, you might want to load up on other memory stocks like Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC ), which delivers earnings for its third fiscal quarter on April 27.

Anyway, were we good?

The Numbers

The final number was close to the whisper forecast, GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, on revenue of $4.648 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, however, the earnings came in at 90 cents per share, or $1.03 billion.

The company’s press release indicated everything is going in the right direction, with gross margins hitting 36.7% on a GAAP basis, 38.5% on a non-GAAP basis. Revenues were up 58% from a year ago, 17% from the previous quarter.

In thin after-market trading, the stock was up 9.5% to $29.03 per share within minutes of the early announcement, after closing at $26.47.

Readers should be warned, however, that early trends in the aftermarket don’t always bear out overnight. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) shares fell 4% in the minutes following its earnings report earlier this week, before traders read the fine print and began buying later in the hour, rising 5% before the market opened.

The Micron Story

The Micron story is that the company is heavily leveraged to the price of memory chips, specifically Dynamic RAM Access Memory or DRAM and Negative-AND or NAND memory used in flash drives.

Remember the thumb drives you used to buy? Those were Flash chips inside that USB device. Those same chips have since moved into phones, tablets and PCs, and they’re now infiltrating clouds, because they are much faster than hard drives.

Spot prices for DRAM and NAND Flash memory have both been trending up, and U.S. policymakers are very concerned that we maintain our place in that market. Both these factors bode well for Micron as an investment.

Next Page