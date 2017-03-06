National Pancake Day 2017: How to Get Free IHOP Pancakes on March 7

National Pancake Day 2017 will take place tomorrow.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7, you can show up at IHOP and order a stack of its Buttermilk Pancakes without making a purchase and you will get it for free. The offer is limited to one stack per person and it is only for customers who dine in, not those who take the food to go.

Despite the fact that you don’t have to pay a dime, IHOP suggests that its consumers make a donation as these will help Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which fights blood cancers.

In Mexico, National Pancake Day 2017 still applies, and it helps the Asociación Mexicana de Ayuda a Niños con Cáncer (Mexican Association to Help Kids with Cancer) while those in the Philippines will benefit The Kythe Foundation.

Since National Pancake Day was introduced for the first time in 2016, IHOP has managed to raise more than $24 million for charity. The company hopes to bring in $3.5 million this year to help fight the battle with cancer.

“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” Darren Rebelez, President, IHOP Restaurants, said in a statement.