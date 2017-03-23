National Puppy Day 2017: 10 Cute Puppies Pictures to Share on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Forget the cats. Today is National Puppy Day and that means it’s all about our canine friends.

Source: Shutterstock

National Puppy Day was created by Colleen Paige back in 2006. The goal of the day is to celebrate the unconditional love that puppies give. It also is designed to bring awareness to orphan puppies and puppy mills.

“The tragedy of puppy mills is that they don’t care about the animals more than a commodity to be sold,” reads a statement from the National Puppy Day website. “Most of these animals live in crammed cages with no room to move, in complete and utter squalor.”

The movement has grown through social media and National Puppy Day has been trending on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) on March 23 for the last few years now. The hashtag #NationalPuppyDay is also currently trending on Twitter Inc today.