NFLX Stock Is a Buy, But Only If …

Stocks suffered their worst day of the year earlier this week. On Tuesday, each of the major indices fell more than 1% for the first time since October, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was the hardest hit with a decline of 1.8%. The selloff took most stocks lower, but the one I want to talk about today is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

The day actually started off great with the stock climbing to a new all-time high of $147.70 in early trading. But then the weakness hit, pushing NFLX stock down more than 2.5% where it is now testing support at the 50-day moving average (the blue line).

As you can see below, shares have not traded below this indicator since September, and even that instance was only brief.

Beyond the 50-day moving average, there are several areas of support working in Netflix’s favor. The first is price support at $137.31 (the black line), which is the intraday low of the consolidation pattern the stock has been in since rallying to a new high in mid-January.

During that rally, NFLX stock jumped higher at the open to form a gap that could be filled on a larger pullback. So the next area of support, and the one I’m watching more closely, is the low end of that gap at $133.65 (the orange line).

I love this company over the long-term, so I’d like to see the stock hold above those support levels. If it does, my outlook will remain bullish and I would be a buyer around the $135 area.

If it can’t hold there, NFLX stock could be vulnerable to pull back to ultimate long-term support at the 200-day moving average (the red line) currently around $115.