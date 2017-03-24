New on Amazon Prime Video: What’s Coming for April 2017?

There’s a lot going on next month as you can expect quality content with what’s new on Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in April.

Source: Amazon

The online streaming service unveiled next month’s selection of films and TV shows that will give you some added value to your Prime subscription, which has expanded from offering you cheaper shipping to plenty of content that is quickly making Amazon Prime among the video streaming leaders out there.

There will be at least five new original Amazon series that you can check out, including a show that details the early days of Hugh Hefner and how he rose to become the pop culture icon he is now.

There will also be some classic films and documentaries for you to peruse. Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video next month:

TV:

Tumble Leaf Spring-a-ling Surprise’ *(AMAZON ORIGINAL) Special – 4/4/17

American Playboy *(AMAZON ORIGINAL) Season 1 – 4/7/17

Fortitude Season 2 – 4/14/17

Bosch * (AMAZON ORIGINAL) – 3 – 4/21/17

Thirteen Season 1 – 4/21/17

Thunderbirds Are Go *(AMAZON ORIGINAL) Season 3 – 4/21/17

Catastrophe *(AMAZON ORIGINAL) Season 3 – 4/28/17

Animal Kingdom Season 1 – 4/30/17

Movies:

Almost Fa mous – 4/1/17

Chaplin (1992) – 4/1/17

Days of Thunder – 4/1/17

Eddie Murphy Raw – 4/1/17

Election (1999) – 4/1/17

Ella Enchanted – 4/1/17

Kiss the Girls (1997) – 4/1/17

Mulholland Falls – 4/1/17

Robocop – 4/1/17

Saturday Night Fever – 4/1/17

Searching for Bobby Fischer – 4/1/17

Sliver – 4/1/17

The Ghost and the Darkness – 4/1/17

There Will Be Blood – 4/1/17

Tommy Boy – 4/1/17

What If – 4/1/17

Hello, My Name is Doris – 4/2/17

The Last Exorcism – 4/4/17

Precious Cargo – 4/4/17

Barbershop: The Next Cut – 4/8/17

In a World – 4/9/17

The Perfect Match (2016) – 4/9/17

The Handmaiden *(Amazon Original) – 4/13/17

The Love Witch – 4/14/17

American Pastoral – 4/21/17

American Honey – 4/27/17

New in April – Available for Streaming on Amazon Video:

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2 – 4/3/17

Southern Charm Season 4 – 4/4/17

Archer Season 8 – 4/6/17

Better Call Saul Season 3 – 4/11/17

Fargo Season 3 – 4/20/17

Movies for Purchase/Rental:

Office Christmas Party – 3/21/17 (4/4/17 for rental)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3/24/17 (4/4/17 for rental)

Hidden Figures – 4/11/17 (Rental only)

AMZN shares grew 0.3% Friday.