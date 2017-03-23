13 New Movies Coming to Theaters in April 2017

What new movies are coming out next month?

April is always an awkward time for going to the movies because it’s right before the summer blockbuster film, and right after the October-March marathon that’s marked by Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, the New Year, Valentine’s Day and Spring Break.

However, the turn of the calendar means that warmer weather is ahead and spring will be in full swing in only a few short weeks. We have compiled 13 of the best films that will be released next month based on popularity, so really the 13 biggest films.

Check out the next few slides to see what April’s got in store, including another sequel to the contemporary classic franchise that Vin Diesel is a part of.