New on Netflix in April 2017: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) next month.

Source: Shutterstock

The online streaming site unveils dozens of films and new seasons of TV shows that make us feel excited about the prospect of only paying $9.99 once again for a month full of adventure, drama and heart-wrenching classics such as Schindler’s List.

The April selection is quite good, including films for the entire family such as Gremlins and Scooby Doo. Those looking for some comedy will be happy to hear that a classic Richard Pryor standup will be on Netflix, as well as a new Louis C.K. title.

There will also be a number of musical numbers such as the Beatles-inspired Across the Universe.

Here’s the best of what the online app has in store for next month:

Available April 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

(1984) Across the Universe (2007)

(2007) Cool Runnings (1993)

(1993) Gremlins (1984)

(1984) Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

(1971) Scooby-Doo (2002)

(2002) Schindler’s List (1993)

(1993) Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

(2003) Trouble With the Curve (2012)

(2012) Tropic Thunder (2008)

Available April 4

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix Original)

Available April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Available April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Available April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

Available April 14

Chelsea Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix Original)

Available April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Season 1 (Netflix Original) Girlboss Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Season 1 (Netflix Original) The Prestige (2006)

(2006) Dear White People Season 1 (Netflix Original)

NFLX stock fell 0.6% Thursday.