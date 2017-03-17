Privacy Revamp Makes Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Even More Attractive

Score one for civil liberties. This week, social networking giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) overhauled its privacy policies, blocking police departments from using the site as a means of keeping tabs on users who may also be associated with violent protesting.

On the surface, it may seem irrelevant to the current and future value of Facebook stock. Most members of the ad-driven platform know they’re of no interest to law enforcement officials, and the protestors that were making themselves known on the social media site likely didn’t know they were being watched (and therefore didn’t alter the way and frequency with which they used the website).

In other words, so what?

Thing is, it’s more than conceivable there were enough users of the Facebook platform that had been steering clear due to privacy concerns — just on principle — to expect them to log on now that their privacy is being protected.

Privacy Remains Contentious Topic

It’s neither a new debate, nor is it a minor one.

So, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not difficult to believe that Facebook was looking the other way when it knew law enforcement officials were using its platform as a new tool in the war on crime.

The question Facebook stock holders should be asking: At what point does accommodating every policy and agency request make the website too alarming for even the average user to visit?

The American Civil Liberties Union asked the question, and then answered it in a way that put Facebook in a questionable light. The company responded with a change in its policy.

New Policies Curtail Pinpointing

As of Monday, police and other law enforcement agencies can no longer tap Geofeedia’s data, which was built to pinpoint where Facebook users are — Facebook completely cut off Geofeedia’s access to the site. It’s not necessarily a permanent hurdle, but it is one that will remain in place indefinitely on the location-based analytics platform.

Facebook’s deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman commented: “Our goal is to make our policy explicit.”

