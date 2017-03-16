Thursday Apple Rumors: Next Generation Apple TV is in Testing

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Apple TV: A new report claims that AAPL is already testing the next version of its set-top box, 9to5Mac notes. According to this report, there has been a TV in use with the identifier “AppleTV 6,2”. The current generation of the device uses the “5,3” identifier. This was noticed by Firi Games, which makes iOS and tvOS games. The device is running tvOS 11, but tvOS 10.2 is still only in beta testing. The company also noticed that the IP address for the device is close to the tech company’s headquarters.

iPhone 8 AR: There’s a new report that claims Apple is going to have a heavy focus on AR when the iPhone 8 comes out, reports BGR. This report comes from The Wall Street Journal and it says that AAPL may put hardware especially for augmented reality in the iPhone 8. The publication notes this may lead to in increase in components from suppliers that offer 3D sensors.The report also claims that AR features may be included in iOS 11 and apps that come out for it.

New Betas: Apple has sent out the next developer betas for macOS 10.12.4 and iOS 10.3, AppleInsider notes. This makes the newest beta releases of the operating systems the seventh versions sent out to developers. The release also comes just a few days after the sixth versions of the betas were released. The updates will bring several new features to users when they are finally released, such as Find My AirPods and Night Shift Mode for Mac. The closer release of the betas may mean that the public version is coming soon.