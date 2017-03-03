Nintendo Switch: Games List, Launch News & More

The Nintendo Switch (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) is one of the hottest new devices that you should know about, and it hit stores today.

Source: Nintendo

Those who preordered the device will have it soon as it shipped out today. The console is quite unique as it consists of a portable console that uses dual-analog controls on the side of a tablet device.

There are 10 games available on launch day, and here are some of them:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Bomberman R

1-2-Switch, which is a new and updated version of Wii Sports.

There are other games that will be available in the near future, including:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

A Skyrim title

A new FIFA

A Minecraft game

The console will set you back $300 and it comes in two color options, including a grey and black combo, as well as a grey console with red and blue controllers, which Nintendo is calling “Joy-Cons.”

The Nintendo Switch can be enhanced with a number of accessories, such as the “Pro” Controller, which is a version of the controller that combines the two Joy-Cons, and it will set you back $70.

They Joy-Con wheel set is also coming out soon, and it is designed to drive while playing the new Mario Kart title.

NTDOY shares grew 3.9% on the day of the Switch’s release, which is Friday, March 3.