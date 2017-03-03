Nintendo Switch: Games List, Launch News & More

The Nintendo Switch (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) is one of the hottest new devices that you should know about, and it hit stores today.
Those who preordered the device will have it soon as it shipped out today. The console is quite unique as it consists of a portable console that uses dual-analog controls on the side of a tablet device.
There are 10 games available on launch day, and here are some of them:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Bomberman R
- 1-2-Switch, which is a new and updated version of Wii Sports.
There are other games that will be available in the near future, including:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- A Skyrim title
- A new FIFA
- A Minecraft game
The console will set you back $300 and it comes in two color options, including a grey and black combo, as well as a grey console with red and blue controllers, which Nintendo is calling “Joy-Cons.”
The Nintendo Switch can be enhanced with a number of accessories, such as the “Pro” Controller, which is a version of the controller that combines the two Joy-Cons, and it will set you back $70.
They Joy-Con wheel set is also coming out soon, and it is designed to drive while playing the new Mario Kart title.
NTDOY shares grew 3.9% on the day of the Switch’s release, which is Friday, March 3.