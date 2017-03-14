Is Now the Time for Twitter Inc Stock (TWTR) to Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Twitter Inc ( TWTR ). Shares have lost about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the market.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to the stock’s next earnings release, or is the stock due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let’s take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Twitter Q4 Loss Narrower than Expected, Revenues Miss

Twitter’s fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. However, revenues of $717.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737.7 million.

On a year-over-year basis, revenues were up a mere 1%. This is the company’s lowest gain since it went public. Revenue growth has been decelerating over the last several quarters.

Moreover, advertising revenues were down in the quarter to $638 million from $641 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Twitter’s user growth wasn’t again jaw dropping. Monthly average users (MAUs) increased from 317 million to 319 million this quarter, up 0.6% sequentially. Year over year, MAUs increased 4%. Mobile MAUs were 83% of total MAUs. Average DAUs were up11% year over year.

TWTR’s Quarterly Numbers in Details

The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.16 per share, flat year over year.

Coming to ad metrics, there was a 151% year-over-year surge in ad engagements but cost per ad engagement was down 60%, given the shift to auto play video, which has lower cost per view compared to click to play.

Mobile advertising revenues contributed 89% to total advertising revenue in the quarter. Data licensing and other revenues increased 14% to $79 million.

Twitter earned nearly 38.6% of its revenues from international markets. International revenues rose 12% year over year to $277 million in the reported quarter. U.S. revenues decreased 5% year over year to $440 million.

The company reported 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $215 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30%, up from 27% in the year-ago quarter.

Twitter reported an operating loss of $143.6 million, which compared unfavourably with a loss of $67.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Twitter’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statements Look Solid

At the end of Dec 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents (short-term investments) were $3.77 billion compared with $3.49 billion at the end of Dec 31, 2015. For the year, cash flow from operations was $763.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $444.1 million.

Now let’s take a look at Twitter’s outlook.

