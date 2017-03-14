Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

Is Now the Time for Twitter Inc Stock (TWTR) to Rebound?

After a recent drop, we take a look at earnings estimates for some future clues

  By , Zacks Investment Research
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Twitter Inc (TWTR). Shares have lost about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the market.

Is Now the Time for Twitter Inc Stock (TWTR) to Rebound?Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to the stock’s next earnings release, or is the stock due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let’s take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Twitter Q4 Loss Narrower than Expected, Revenues Miss

Twitter’s fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. However, revenues of $717.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737.7 million.

On a year-over-year basis, revenues were up a mere 1%. This is the company’s lowest gain since it went public. Revenue growth has been decelerating over the last several quarters.

Moreover, advertising revenues were down in the quarter to $638 million from $641 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Twitter’s user growth wasn’t again jaw dropping. Monthly average users (MAUs) increased from 317 million to 319 million this quarter, up 0.6% sequentially. Year over year, MAUs increased 4%. Mobile MAUs were 83% of total MAUs. Average DAUs were up11% year over year.

TWTR’s Quarterly Numbers in Details

The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.16 per share, flat year over year.

Coming to ad metrics, there was a 151% year-over-year surge in ad engagements but cost per ad engagement was down 60%, given the shift to auto play video, which has lower cost per view compared to click to play.

Mobile advertising revenues contributed 89% to total advertising revenue in the quarter. Data licensing and other revenues increased 14% to $79 million.

Twitter earned nearly 38.6% of its revenues from international markets. International revenues rose 12% year over year to $277 million in the reported quarter. U.S. revenues decreased 5% year over year to $440 million.

The company reported 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $215 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30%, up from 27% in the year-ago quarter.

Twitter reported an operating loss of $143.6 million, which compared unfavourably with a loss of $67.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Twitter’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statements Look Solid

At the end of Dec 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents (short-term investments) were $3.77 billion compared with $3.49 billion at the end of Dec 31, 2015. For the year, cash flow from operations was $763.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $444.1 million.

Now let’s take a look at Twitter’s outlook.

