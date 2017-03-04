Nokia Corp (ADR) (NOK) Stock: 3 Numbers That Changed My Mind

Reading InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto’s Feb. 1 article about Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) reminded me about my own post about the Finnish telecom company that appeared only a few days earlier in which I suggested Nokia stock was “a dog with fleas” and not worth owning at $5 or $50.

Ouch.

I must have been in a terrible mood when I wrote that because it’s probably a tad harsh. There are plenty of worse companies to own in this world than NOK. In fact, having looked at three particular numbers more closely, I think it’s appropriate for me to change my viewpoint.

I still wouldn’t buy Nokia stock, but I do see how aggressive investors might be attracted to it. Here’s why:

1. Earnings Yield

Joel Greenblatt, creator of the Magic Formula and a former hedge fund manager, likes to buy stocks that are both cheap and good. To determine what’s cheap, he uses earnings yield defined as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) divided by enterprise value rather than market cap to account for the entire business and not just the equity.

In Nokia’s FY16, which ended Dec. 31, 2016, the company’s EBIT was $2.3 billion on a non-IFRS basis. Its enterprise value was $25.9 billion, resulting in an earnings yield of 8.9% or a P/E ratio of 11.3. By comparison, the S&P 500 is 20.6, or almost double its valuation.

Nokia stock is definitely cheap.

2. Return on Capital

The second part of Greenblatt’s formula is concerned with achieving above-average returns on a company’s assets. In this case, he takes EBIT and divides that by capital employed (net working capital, which is current assets minus current liabilities, plus property, plant, and equipment net of depreciation, less excess cash).

Greenblatt wants to own companies that are generating a return on capital in excess of 50%. In the case of Nokia, its return on capital in 2016 was 95.8% based on the EBIT mentioned above ($2.3 billion) and capital employed of $2.4 billion.

Next Page