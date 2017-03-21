Why Nokia Corp (ADR) (NOK) Stock Needs More Than Innovation to Thrive

When it comes to the stock price, Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) has been mostly about frustration. But so far this year, there is actually some momentum, as Nokia stock has logged a gain of 14% to $5.50.

Yet this could prove to be more of a temporary thing. Keep in mind that the rally seems to be more about the considerable buzz from the upcoming Nokia 3310 phone.

Granted, the strategy is actually clever — appealing to the nostalgia for vintage technology. Hey, I used to have a 3310 and loved it (at the time)!

The motto on the Nokia website is: “The icon is back.” But the 3310 is reimagined, with a battery that can last up to a month on standby, 2 MP camera with a LED flash, support of up to 32 GB and a curved window surface. You also can choose different colors and yes, there is the classic game — Snake.

As for the price tag? It’s a measly $50.

While all of this is cool, there are still some issues emerging. For example, there isn’t a messaging app like Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) WhatsApp. This is important since many people in foreign markets must pay for SMS.

Another problem is that the Nokia 3310 is only available on 2G networks. Even in developing nations, this type of technology is being phased out, which could limit the market potential for the device.

Impact on Nokia Stock

But even if the new phone is a blockbuster, it probably will not provide a sustainable lift for NOK stock. Keep in mind that the company gets a royalty from a separate company, called HMD Global Oy. And so far, the rate has not been disclosed.

But given the price point on the device, the fee probably is no more than a couple bucks — and this is being very generous. So if the company sells 5 million units, this may mean only about $10 million in sales (although, it would be at hefty margins).

To put things in perspective, last year the company posted revenues of $25.75 billion. But only $1.24 billion came from the Nokia Technologies segment. In other words, over 95% of the business comes for the networking and broadband segments. In other words, a $10 million or $20 million pop will not move the needle much.

