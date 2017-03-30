Why Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is Downright Dangerous

All seems right again for Nvidia Corporation (NADSAQ: NVDA ) stock. NVDA stock tumbled last month, after “sell the news” trading following fiscal Q4 earnings and two analyst downgrades. The reaction was swift: Nvidia stock declined almost 20% in five weeks.

Source: Shutterstock

But Nvidia shares have regained a good chunk of their losses, increasing steadily since early March. The acquisition of Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) highlighted the value of Nvidia’s opportunity in automotive.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs, B. Riley and UBS stepped up to defend the valuation of NVDA stock. In response, investors bought the dip in Nvidia shares.

It’s too soon to think the storm has passed for NVDA stock, however. Several risks remain for a stock priced at 32x FY17 consensus earnings-per-share. And investors would be wise to consider those risks — and the likelihood of another correction in Nvidia stock.

NVDA Stock: Not Everyone Can Win

At the same time Nvidia stock was rallying in 2016, so was Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ). AMD actually outperformed NVDA stock in 2016, with AMD gaining 295% versus a 224% increase in Nvidia shares.

The optimism toward AMD comes from new products and a new ability to compete, driven largely by the Ryzen line. And there’s good reason for that optimism. But while AMD’s superior competitiveness will come mostly against Intel, AMD’s Polaris and Vega GPUs also make it a tougher competitor for Nvidia. Meanwhile, the backing of Mobileye’s technology with Intel’s scale, capital and connections makes a more fearsome competitor in automotive.

Neither end market is a zero-sum game, but at the same time, it seems like something has to give. Mobileye gets bought out for $15 billion. AMD is soaring. NVDA has soared. Are the opportunities in gaming and automotive really that much bigger than projected in 2015? Or are investor expectations starting to price in success for everyone, even though that’s not possible?

The latter explanation seems the most likely. And if those expectations change, the price of NVDA shares seems likely to fall as a result.

There Are Some Weak Hands Holding Nvidia Stock

There’s an “is the glass half-empty or half-full?” type of question regarding the recent trading in NVDA stock. Nvidia bulls might argue that the recent rebound shows that there remains a large number of investors willing to buy any dips in the stock. I’d argue the converse, however.

NVDA stock declined 20% — quickly — in what was then a rather bullish broad market, particularly for tech. And the catalysts for that decline weren’t particularly compelling. Q4 earnings looked strong, yet the market sold NVDA stock off. Then two analyst downgrades from smaller firms (Instinet and BMO Capital Markets) changed the narrative around Nvidia stock.

From here, that looks like a large group of investors willing to salvage profits after a big run, and a number of NVDA shareholders without a great deal of conviction in the bull case. And the 20% decline begs the question of what might happen if a true negative catalyst — like an earnings miss — comes into play. Even investors with a bullish long-term outlook on NVDA should consider the possibility of a more attractive entry point showing up in 2017.

