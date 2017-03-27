Current and Future Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Owners, Keep an Eye on This

Last week, chipmaker — and graphics processing specialist — Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) unveiled some encouraging but perhaps unusual news. That is, Chinese internet powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCTZF ) has selected Nvidia as the provider of its core hardware needed to make Tencent’s artificial intelligence ambitions a reality.

It was odd, simply because that’s not what Nvidia does. A more conventional computer processor and chipset name like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) or Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) would make more sense serving as the backbone for a new AI system.

Thing is, this isn’t the first time owners of NVDA stock have heard of the company’s hardware being selected as the centerpiece of an artificial intelligence system. Just two weeks ago, Nvidia was tapped by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) to power the next generation of its AI offering.

What gives?

As it turns out, traditional computer processors like Intel’s Core and Pentium CPUs or AMD’s Ryzen aren’t necessarily best-suited for the ultra-high-speed processing needs the rise of AI has created. Investors — and not just NVDA stock holders — would be wise to note the nuance, as AI is expected to become a $16 billion market by 2022, and grow to $36 billion by 2025.

GPU Technology vs. CPU Technology

Historically, while the hardware and firmware supporting a computer’s (or laptop’s) display screen was a key part of its performance, a device’s heart and soul was its processor, or CPU. It operates… well, everything at blazing fast speed, with more RAM (memory) helping out.

The graphics processing unit, or GPU, wasn’t a dealmaker or a dealbreaker.

As computers have become faster and more powerful, though, and performance expectations have swelled, GPUs have become very, very impressive, in many cases fully taking on the display-management role that was otherwise taken on by the CPU. Indeed, a GPU is some4thing of a mini-computer in itself…

… and they’re very, very fast. That makes them perfect for high-speed artificial intelligence applications, where the quantity of computations is more important than the depth or complexity of those computations.

